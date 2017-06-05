UPDATE 2-Trump lays out plan to privatize air traffic control system

(Adds details from speech, private-sector efforts, reaction)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON, June 5 President Donald Trump
outlined a plan on Monday to privatize the U.S. air traffic
control system to modernize it and lower flying costs, but his
proposal drew immediate criticism from Democrats who said it
would hand control of a key asset to special interests and big
airlines.
Trump's proposal to spin off air traffic control from the
Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) was part of a weeklong
White House focus on infrastructure. The administration is
looking to shift the spotlight back onto Trump's agenda and away
from a growing probe into alleged ties between his campaign and
Russia.
"We're proposing reduced wait times, increased route
efficiency and far fewer delays," Trump said. "Our plan will get
you where you need to go quickly, more reliably, more
affordably, and yes, for the first time in a long time, on
time."
Executives from United Airlines, Hawaiian Airlines
, American Airlines and Southwest Airlines
, all represented by the Airlines for America lobbying
group, attended the Trump speech. The group praised the Trump
plan, which most airlines back.
The proposal, which would require congressional approval, is
opposed by many Democrats and some Republicans.
The FAA spends nearly $10 billion a year on air traffic
control funded largely through passenger user fees, and has
spent more than $7.5 billion on next-generation air traffic
control reforms in recent years.
Trump said current air traffic reform efforts have failed
and were a "total waste of money."
It is unclear if privatization would speed the rollout of
new systems such as satellite-based aircraft tracking that
replaces ground radar dating back to World War Two.
Proponents say a private entity could sign contracts with
vendors more quickly than if deals are put through the FAA's
procurement process, which also is subject to budget
instability.
Opponents, including Delta Air Lines, say the U.S.
system is so large that privatization would not save money, and
would drive up ticket costs and could create a national security
risk. Opponents also say technology upgrades would be
sidetracked while the private entity was set up, potentially
adding years to awarding contracts.
There also are concerns that airlines would dominate the
private-company board and limit access to airports by business
jets.
The new systems would represent major wins for U.S.
companies that have been positioning for the shift. Technology
company Harris Corp is a leading candidate to supply the
FAA with real-time aircraft tracking data in partnership with
satellite operator Iridium Communications Inc.
Harris already provides a similar data feed using 640
ground-based antenna towers, and the FAA is its largest
customer, Chief Executive Bill Brown said in an interview.
Iridium has a joint venture that has partnered with air
traffic control authorities in Canada, Italy, Ireland and
Denmark to provide air traffic surveillance, in cooperation with
Harris.
Under Trump's proposal, a board made up of airline, union
and airport officials would oversee the nonprofit entity that
would assume oversight after a three-year transition.
House of Representatives Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi said
in a statement that Trump was recycling "a tired Republican plan
that both sides of the aisle have rejected" and would "hand
control of one of our nation’s most important public assets to
special interests and the big airlines."
The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association said it will not
support a plan that imposes fees on small plane owners.
"The U.S. has a very safe air traffic system today and we
don’t hear complaints from our nearly 350,000 members about it,"
said Mark Baker, the group's president.
The infrastructure push comes as the White House seeks to
refocus attention on core promises to boost jobs and the economy
Trump made last year during his presidential campaign.
Those pledges have been eclipsed by the furor over Russia's
alleged meddling in the election. That drama will come to a head
on Thursday when former Federal Bureau of Investigation Director
James Comey, who was leading the Russia probe until Trump fired
him last month, testifies before a Senate panel.
Trump has denied any collusion between Russia and his
campaign. He has struggled to keep the spotlight on plans that
could give him a political boost.
On Wednesday, Trump will travel to Cincinnati to talk about
improvements to the 12,000 miles (19,300 km) of inland
waterways, dams, locks and ports critical for shipping farm
products.
(Reporting by Steve Holland, David Shepardson, Roberta Rampton,
Alwyn Scott and Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by Chris Sanders, Bernard
Orr and Jonathan Oatis)