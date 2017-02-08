Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday -White House

Rayonier to buy Tembec for $807 mln including debt
May 25 Rayonier Advanced Materials said on Thursday it would buy Canada's Tembec Inc for $807 million including debt.
WASHINGTON Feb 8 President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.
Intel was one of more than 100 companies that joined together to file a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations.
The White House had said earlier that Vice President Mike Pence would speak on Wednesday with Tesla Inc and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a member of Trump's business advisory council, whose companies had also signed onto the brief. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)
May 25 Dollar Tree Inc, the biggest U.S. dollar-store chain operator, reported a 13.8 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by an impairment charge.
CHICAGO, May 25 Best Buy Co Inc, the No. 1 U.S. electronics retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-quarter comparable sales on Thursday, helped by demand for gaming and mobile products.