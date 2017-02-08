版本:
Trump to meet with Intel CEO on Wednesday -White House

WASHINGTON Feb 8 President Donald Trump will meet with Intel Corp chief executive Brian Krzanich on Wednesday afternoon, the White House said, offering no further details.

Intel was one of more than 100 companies that joined together to file a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations.

The White House had said earlier that Vice President Mike Pence would speak on Wednesday with Tesla Inc and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, a member of Trump's business advisory council, whose companies had also signed onto the brief. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander)
