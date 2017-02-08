UPDATE 2-Intel uses White House Oval Office for splash on Arizona factory

(Adds background about factory)
By Roberta Rampton
WASHINGTON Feb 8 Intel Corp chose the
White House Oval Office as its backdrop to announce a $7 billion
investment in a previously shelved Arizona factory, which it
said would create 3,000 jobs when it is up and running.
Intel Chief Executive Officer Brian Krzanich told reporters
about the investment while standing behind President Donald
Trump. Trump told reporters Krzanich called him a few weeks ago
to say he wanted to meet to make a big announcement.
Krzanich said he made the announcement at the White House as
a sign of support for the "tax and regulatory policies that we
see the administration pushing forward."
Trump, a Republican who took office on Jan. 20, promised
during his campaign to push companies to keep or create jobs in
the United States rather than sending them abroad.
Intel was one of more than 100 companies that joined
together to file a legal brief opposing Trump's temporary travel
ban on people from seven Muslim-majority nations.
The issue did not come up during the Oval Office meeting,
said Reed Cordish, a White House official in charge of
technology initiatives.
The company said in a statement that the plant would be
completed in three or four years.
The chip factory was started in 2011 as a $5 billion project
that was targeted to open in late 2013. Intel shelved its plans
in 2014 when smartphones and tablets cut into demand for chips
for personal computers.
Krzanich said in an email to Intel employees that was posted
on the company's website that the factory would build chips for
data centers and smart devices.
Intel announced less than a year ago that it would cut up to
12,000 jobs globally, or 11 percent of its workforce, as it
refocused its business towards microchips that power data
centers and Internet connected devices and away from the
declining personal computer industry it helped found.
(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by David Alexander
Editing by Frances Kerry, Toni Reinhold)