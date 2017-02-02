版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 2日 星期四 10:46 BJT

Japan PM says meeting with Toyota president was decided months ago

TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that his plans to meet with Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda on Friday were arranged months ago and he did not suddenly summon Toyoda in response to U.S. rhetoric on trade policy.

Abe, speaking in the lower house budget committee, said he has no plans to give instructions to Toyoda, amid growing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about Japanese auto imports. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐