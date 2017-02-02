Japan PM says meeting with Toyota president was decided months ago

TOKYO Feb 2 Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said on Thursday that his plans to meet with Toyota Motor Corp Chief Executive Akio Toyoda on Friday were arranged months ago and he did not suddenly summon Toyoda in response to U.S. rhetoric on trade policy.

Abe, speaking in the lower house budget committee, said he has no plans to give instructions to Toyoda, amid growing criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump about Japanese auto imports. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)