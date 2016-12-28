Trump says Sprint to bring 5,000 jobs back to U.S.

METALS-Copper at three-week highs on supply disruption worries
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
PALM BEACH, Fla. Dec 28 U.S President-elect Donald Trump said on Wednesday wireless carrier Sprint Corp will bring 5,000 jobs back to the United States and OneWeb, a new company, will be hiring 3,000 people.
"I was just called by the head people at Sprint and they are going to be bringing 5,000 jobs back to the United States, they are taking them from other countries," Trump told reporters outside his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
"And also OneWeb, a new company, is going to be hiring 3,000 people. So that's very exciting," he added. (Reporting by Richard Cowan; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Eric Beech)
* LME/ShFE arb: http://tmsnrt.rs/2oQ5nm2 (Adds closing prices, updates Grasberg)
By Bruno Federowski SAO PAULO, May 25 Most Latin American currencies traded sideways on Thursday after the Federal Reserve dialed down some expectations that it would hike interest rates rapidly, while political uncertainty weighed on Brazilian markets. Fed policymakers agreed they should hold off on raising rates until they see evidence a recent U.S. economic slowdown was transitory, though most said a hike was coming soon, the minutes from their last policy meeting show
* World FX rates in 2017 http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh (Changes dateline to New York; adds Wall Street open; updates throughout)