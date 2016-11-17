KC Southern railroad could transfer funds to U.S. from Mexico

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 17 The head of U.S. railroad
Kansas City Southern said on Thursday the company could transfer
money from Mexico to the United States if President-elect Donald
Trump lowers taxes for those transactions, even as the company
works to convince Trump not to clamp down on trade with Mexico.
"We could invest in other growth opportunities, we could
repurchase shares," said Patrick Ottensmeyer, the president and
chief executive officer of Kansas City Southern (KSU.N),
speaking on the sidelines of the RailTrends 2016 conference
here.
Ottensmeyer declined to say how much money the company could
bring back to the United States. He said the tax hit under
current U.S. law had so far prevented repatriation.
"It would certainly be a benefit for us to have the
flexibility to move money around as we see fit," Ottensmeyer
said.
Simultaneously, the company will press Trump to avoid
ripping up the North American Free Trade Agreement, a promise
that resonated with the working-class voters in industrial
states who helped propel the New York Republican's victory in
the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Cutting back on trade with Mexico could concern railroad
companies that move goods around the continent. Canada is also a
party to NAFTA.
KCS's multipronged approach underscores the uncertainty
before Trump takes office on Jan. 20, as the businessman has
never held public office before and, during the election, often
made outsized statements on everything from trade to race
relations.
The railroad's stock sank about 11 percent in the two days
after the election, but has risen nearly 6 percent since then.
Ottensmeyer said the company will reach out to a Trump
administration directly, through trade groups and even through
officials of other governments.
"We will use contacts that we have directly, we'll go
through the AAR (Association of American Railroads)," he said,
citing also the National Association of Manufacturers and the
U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber helps sponsor the U.S.-Mexico Leadership
Initiative CEO Dialogue, and both private and public sector
participants there could be helpful, he said.
"We have very strong relationships with a lot of those
people, so hopefully the balance will shift a little bit and
they will also be engaged in the debate," he said. "Mexican
business leaders, Mexican cabinet members engaged with their
counterparts in the new administration, so maybe we use our
connections with those people to engage in a discussion."
(Reporting By Joe White; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)