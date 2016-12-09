UPDATE 6-Trump picks opponent of higher minimum wage for Labor Dept.

(Adds current federal minimum wage, paragraph 5)
By Amanda Becker and Robert Iafolla
WASHINGTON Dec 8 President-elect Donald Trump
named fast-food executive Andy Puzder to head the U.S.
Department of Labor on Thursday, drawing criticism from labor
advocates worried about his opposition to a higher minimum wage
and government regulation of the workplace.
Puzder, chief executive of CKE Restaurants Inc,
which operates the Carl's Jr. and Hardee's fast-food chains, has
frequently argued in the media that higher minimum wages would
hurt workers by forcing restaurants to close.
He has bashed a new Labor Department rule aimed at extending
overtime pay to more than 4 million U.S. workers and has praised
the benefits of automation in the fast-food industry.
Fast-food workers, who are largely not unionized, are
engaged in a multi-year campaign known as the "Fight for $15,"
which is supported by labor unions, to raise minimum wages to
$15 an hour. They have had state-wide successes in New York and
California and in cities and municipalities such as Seattle.
The federal minimum wage is $7.25. Workers in states that
have higher minimum wages are entitled to the higher rate, the
Labor Department says.
Trump, in a statement released by his transition team,
praised Puzder for a "record fighting for workers" and said he
would ensure occupational safety standards.
"He will save small businesses from the crushing burdens of
unnecessary regulations that are stunting job growth and
suppressing wages," Trump said.
In the same statement, Puzder, 66, said he agreed with Trump
that "the right government policies can result in more jobs and
better wages for the American worker."
The Labor Department regulates wages, safety and
discrimination in the workplace.
Republican Trump beat Democrat Hillary Clinton in last
month's election by carrying swing states - and some
traditionally Democratic states - in the U.S. Rust Belt after
promising to create jobs and to review or cancel trade deals
that he said were bad for workers.
National labor leaders had urged their rank-and-file members
to back Clinton, saying Trump's appointments and policies would
not align with his promises to workers.
Labor leaders have been girding for Trump to appoint
pro-business regulators at the Labor Department and the National
Labor Relations Board, and to roll back key regulatory
initiatives of the Obama administration such as the Labor
Department rule granting overtime pay to more than 4 million
salaried workers, both unionized and not unionized.
"He was talking a good game when he was running for
president, as far as helping workers and leveling the playing
field for them, but with the nominations he's made it's just the
opposite," said Lee Saunders, president of the public employees
union AFSCME.
Shake-ups are expected under Trump at the Equal Employment
Opportunity Commission, or EEOC, which enforces federal
anti-discrimination laws. Trump will have an early opportunity
to shape the EEOC when he replaces its general counsel, Obama
appointee David Lopez, who is leaving the agency this month, and
a vacancy on the commission.
Trump will also be able to fill two current vacancies on the
five-member NLRB early in his term, likely tipping the agency to
a more business-friendly posture.
Although just 11.1 percent of U.S. workers were represented
by a union in 2015 - down from 20.1 percent in 1983, the first
year government statistics were kept - labor unions are a
powerful force in Democratic politics. But union members'
support for Clinton at the election was lower than it had been
for President Barack Obama four years ago.
About 51 percent of voters from union households backed
Clinton, with 42 percent supporting Trump, a CNN exit poll
showed. Democrat Obama won 58 percent of the same voters in his
2012 re-election win against Republican Mitt Romney.
Business groups welcomed the appointment of Puzder. Robert
Cresanti, president of the International Franchise Association,
an industry group, praised him as an "exceptional choice" who
would bring "business experience and policy acumen on so many
issues impacting employers and employees."
Democrats were critical.
"In Andrew Puzder, Trump found a labor secretary that would
help him roll back the minimum wage, end the overtime rule that
will raise wages for millions, weaken safeguards for workers,
and to wipe out unions," said American Bridge, a liberal
advocacy group.
DISPUTE WITH UNION LEADER
Trump's decision to pick Puzder comes as he engaged in a
Twitter dispute with the head of a local United Steelworkers
union in Indiana.
United Steelworkers Local 1999 President Chuck Jones, who
represents workers at United Technologies Corp's Carrier
plant in Indianapolis, criticized Trump for inflating the number
of jobs that would be saved by his intervention in the company's
decision to move some production to Mexico.
Trump responded on Twitter that Jones had done a "terrible
job representing workers."
Jones said after speaking to the company that 800 jobs would
remain in Indianapolis, of which 730 will be union jobs and 70
management positions. Trump said last week that a deal by
Indiana to give the company $7 million in tax breaks would keep
1,100 jobs in the region.
"Our people, at that point in time, got their hopes back up
that they might have a job," Jones told CNBC on Thursday.
"All he had to do is come back and say I was misled by
(United Technologies)," Jones said about Trump. "Instead of
doing that he goes on the attack on me?"
(Additional reporting by Julia Edwards Ainsley, David
Shepardson and Emily Stephenson in Washington and Dan Wiessner
in Albany, N.Y.; Editing by Leslie Adler and Peter Cooney)