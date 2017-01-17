Russia says ready to talk to Trump about nuclear arms, Syria

* Foreign Minister says ready to restart dialogue with US
* Says ready to talk nuclear weapons, Syria
* Says encouraged by some of Trump team's comments
* Believes two countries can solve many problems together
By Andrew Osborn and Vladimir Soldatkin
MOSCOW, Jan 17 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow was ready to talk to U.S.
President-elect Donald Trump's new administration about nuclear
weapons and Syria, saying the two countries could together solve
many of the world's problems.
Lavrov, speaking days before Trump's inauguration, used an
annual news conference to flag potential areas of cooperation
and to belittle what he described as malicious attempts to link
Trump to Russia in a negative light.
Trump, who has praised President Vladimir Putin, has
signalled he wants to improve strained ties with Russia despite
U.S. intelligence agencies alleging the Kremlin chief ordered a
cyber campaign to help him beat rival Hillary Clinton to the
White House.
Russia denies it tried to sway the U.S. election by hacking
or other means. It has also dismissed as a fabrication a dossier
written by a former officer in Britain's Secret Intelligence
Service, MI6, which suggested Moscow had collected compromising
information about Trump.
Lavrov dismissed the dossier's author, Christopher Steele,
as "a fugitive charlatan from MI6" and said the dossier looked
like part of a campaign to cause problems for Trump and his
allies. Putin on Tuesday called the same dossier a hoax.
While cautioning that the new U.S. administration would need
to settle in before wider conclusions could be drawn, Lavrov
signalled he was encouraged by the tenor of the Trump team's
statements so far which he said suggested it would be possible
to have a pragmatic relationship.
"Trump has a particular set of views which differ a lot from
his predecessor," said Lavrov, who accused the Obama
administration of wrecking cooperation across a swath of areas
and of trying to recruit Russian diplomats as agents.
"By concentrating on a pragmatic search for mutual interests
we can solve a lot of problems."
He said Syria was one of the most promising areas for
cooperation, saying the Kremlin had welcomed Trump's statement
that he wanted to make fighting global terrorism a priority.
"What we hear from Donald Trump (on Syria) and his team
speaks to how they have a different approach (to Obama) and
won't resort to double standards," said Lavrov.
SYRIA AND NUKES
On Syria, Lavrov said representatives from the new U.S.
administration had been invited to take part in peace talks
slated for Jan. 23 in Kazakhstan.
He hoped U.S. officials would attend, he said, as that would
be the first opportunity for Moscow and Washington to start
talking about closer Syria cooperation.
Moscow backs President Bashar al-Assad in the Syria conflict
while Washington supports rebels opposing him, but both have a
common enemy in Islamic State militants.
Lavrov questioned however whether Trump, in an interview he
gave to The Times of London, had really suggested he would be
ready to drop U.S. sanctions on Moscow in exchange for nuclear
arms cuts saying his own reading of the interview had not
suggested any linkage between the two issues.
But he said Moscow wanted to start talks with the United
States on nuclear weapons and on the balance of military power
between the two former Cold War foes anyway.
"It's one of key themes between Russia and the United
States. I am convinced we will be able to restart a dialogue on
strategic stability with Washington that was destroyed along
with everything else by the Obama administration."
Such talks could cover hypersonic weapons, the U.S.
anti-missile shield in Europe, space weapons, and what he said
was the U.S. refusal to ratify a ban on nuclear testing. Trump
has called for a nuclear weapons build-up.
Some commentators have said Senate hearings for some of
Trump's picks show they will be tough on Russia. But Lavrov said
he had been encouraged by Rex Tillerson, the incoming Secretary
of State, whom he cited as saying Moscow's behaviour was not
unpredictable.
"(That) means that we are dealing with people who won't get
involved in moralising, but will try to understand their
partner's interests," Lavrov said.
Tillerson had extensive dealings with Russia when he was the
head of Exxon Mobil oil company.
(Editing by Angus MacSwan)