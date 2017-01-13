Trump, Lockheed Martin CEO to meet on Friday -transition official

BRIEF-Tiffany increases quarterly dividend by 11 pct
* Says declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive officer Marillyn Hewson on Friday, a Trump transition officials said.
Trump, who takes office next Friday, said last month he viewed costs for the aerospace company's F-35 fighter as too high and would ask Boeing to price out an upgraded F-18. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Washington Newsroom)
* Acquires five 4,250 TEU container vessels from Rickmers Maritime Trust PTE for $59.0 million
* Simon Property Group to redeem all outstanding 5.65% notes due 2020