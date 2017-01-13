版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 13日 星期五 23:20 BJT

Trump, Lockheed Martin CEO to meet on Friday -transition official

NEW YORK Jan 13 U.S. President-elect Donald Trump will meet with Lockheed Martin Corp Chief Executive officer Marillyn Hewson on Friday, a Trump transition officials said.

Trump, who takes office next Friday, said last month he viewed costs for the aerospace company's F-35 fighter as too high and would ask Boeing to price out an upgraded F-18. (Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Washington Newsroom)
