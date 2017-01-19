Asian investors see Trump stimulus sweet spot amid protectionism, inflation fears

* Investors in Asia bet on boost from U.S. infrastructure
By Nichola Saminather
SINGAPORE, Jan 19 Ahead of U.S. President-elect
Donald Trump's inauguration this week, investors in Asian assets
are warily betting he won't make good on his promise to create
$1 trillion of new infrastructure over the next 10 years.
Rather, they're positioned for a "Goldilocks" scenario, with
U.S. fiscal spending just high enough to lift growth without
sucking too much capital out of emerging markets.
Political hurdles and constraints on materials and labour
will likely keep spending below Trump's promised level, but the
need to lift the economy after years mired in the doldrums will
still ensure a sizeable dose of stimulus, investors expect.
"If interest rates get very high, and things get overheated,
then we come back to (a risk averse environment)," said Josh
Crabb, head of Asian equities at Old Mutual Global Investors in
Hong Kong. "But the bit in between, that's a very, very sweet
spot for some of these assets that have been beaten up around
the region."
Crabb holds cheaper, "cyclical" stocks, sectors like basic
materials and financials, that bloom during economic upturns. He
also likes South Korea, Asia's cheapest major market.
The KOSPI index is trading at a 12.1 times earnings,
compared with the region's priciest emerging market, the
Philippines, at 19.28, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon data.
COMMODITIES, EXPORTERS FAVOURED
Vishnu Varathan, head of Asia economics and strategy at
Mizuho Bank's Treasury division expects U.S. infrastructure
investment to reach about $550 billion, providing a lift to
Asian exporters.
"Under the Goldilocks scenario, we ensure that costs don't
rise so fast that it stifles demand," he said. "We'd find a more
durable recovery in global demand... and that effect cascades
down to other exporters. This is going to be quite positive for
Asia, which is either home to major capital goods producers
outside of Germany, or linked via the supply chain."
The former include China, Japan and South Korea, and the
latter Taiwan and Thailand, he said.
That anticipated spillover effect is sending investors, who
piled into safer assets last year, searching for bargains again
- a move that some investors expect to benefit Asian stocks.
The MSCI Asia ex-Japan is trading at 2.6
times book value, compared with the S&P 500's 6.8 times.
Jean-Charles Sambor, deputy head of emerging markets debt at
BNP Paribas Investment Partners, sees more gains for exporters
of commodities.
"If the U.S. goes ahead with some infrastructure spending
and doesn't have a very negative agenda toward Mexico and China,
you should see some emerging markets doing well because of
higher commodity prices," he said.
Sambor prefers the debt of Russia, Latin America and
Indonesia, which would benefit from the higher demand for raw
materials driven by Trump's infrastructure push. Expecting the
dollar to moderate in the medium term, he likes their
local-currency bonds.
PROTECTIONISM FEARS
Still, after a presidential campaign filled with fiery
rhetoric and few policy details, investors remain nervous ahead
of Trump's swearing-in on Friday that his protectionist
promises, if fulfilled, could erode the benefits to emerging
markets from moderate fiscal stimulus.
Trump has threatened a 45 percent tariff on imports from
China and a 35 percent border tax on imports by U.S. companies
shipping jobs overseas.
He has also pledged a one-off tax rate cut for U.S. firms
bringing money held overseas back home to 10 percent from 35
percent. U.S. corporations have $2.6 trillion stashed abroad and
any rapid repatriation could wreck havoc on Asian markets.
Concerns about such moves led global bond investors to
reduce allocations to Asia ex-Japan to 2.2 percent in December
from 4.2 percent, and equity investors to go to 6.4 percent from
6.9 percent, according to a Reuters poll.
Contradictions from the Trump camp and warnings that U.S.
inflation and interest rates could rise too fast also have
investors worried.
Trump said over the weekend a too strong dollar was keeping
U.S. companies from competing effectively with China, even as
his policies look set to push it higher.
The dollar has risen 9.1 percent against the Japanese yen,
and 3.6 percent versus a basket of six major global peers since
Trump's surprise election win in November.
A growing chorus of Fed officials has warned a sustained
widening of the budget deficit could cause the U.S. economy to
overheat, requiring more aggressive rate hikes.
In such a situation, BNP Paribas's Sambor said he would turn
defensive and shelter in cash, taking short positions in
emerging market currencies.
While Deutsche Wealth Management expects Trump to deliver
less than the promised quantum of infrastructure investment,
Tuan Huynh, its Asia-Pacific chief investment officer,
nevertheless prefers markets in Asia with their own internal
engines.
Deutsche prefers Indonesia and the Philippines investment
grade and sovereign bonds, as their governments are more stable
than other emerging markets like Latin America. Stocks in
Indonesia and India, which are more driven by domestic demand
and have younger populations, are also attractive, Huynh said.
Ultimately, economic and political constraints for Trump
mean worst-case scenarios for Asia are unlikely to eventuate.
"Whatever happens, what Donald Trump is going to be doing is
eking out a little bit more growth for longer in a geriatric
economic cycle," said Kit Juckes, global fixed income strategist
at Societe Generale.
