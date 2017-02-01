Trump likely to face questions over travel ban in CEO's meeting Friday

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. President Donald Trump
will likely face questions on his executive order restricting
some travel to the United States when he meets chief executives
of major U.S. companies on Friday at the White House.
Companies whose CEO's are expected to attend the meeting of
the president's business advisory panel include JPMorgan Chase &
Co, General Motors Co, Blackstone Group LP
, IBM Corp, Uber Technologies Inc and
Walt Disney Co, two officials briefed on the meeting
said on Wednesday.
Trump's executive order suspending the U.S. refugee program
for 120 days and putting a three-month ban on visitors from
seven predominantly Muslim countries has prompted protests and
legal challenges in the United States, and has drawn criticism
from several leading U.S. companies.
Among those critics, Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick
wrote in an email to employees Saturday that "the ban will
impact many innocent people - an issue that I will raise this
coming Friday when I go to Washington for President Trump's
first business advisory group meeting."
It was not clear if all 19 members of the President's
Strategic and Policy Forum would attend Friday's meeting. Other
members include the chief executives of Tesla Motors Inc
, Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Boeing Co.
Tesla founder Elon Musk said this week that the travel order
should be modified and he would seek a consensus among members
of the advisory council.
Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Chief Executive
Officer Mark Fields have also criticized the travel
measure.. GM has declined to take a position.
Trump ordered the restrictions on Jan. 27, saying they were
aimed at protecting Americans from the threat of terrorist
attacks.
The business forum is chaired by Stephen A. Schwarzman,
chairman and chief executive of Blackstone.
Trump is a wealthy New York real estate developer and his
transition team announced the group in December, saying "some of
America's most highly respected and successful business leaders,
will be called upon to meet with the president frequently to
share their specific experience and knowledge as the President
implements his economic agenda."
The White House did not immediately comment Wednesday on the
meeting. Trump has held numerous meeting with chief executives
since taking office on Jan. 20, including leaders of major
automakers, manufacturers, aerospace and pharmaceutical
companies.
Among the companies that have been most critical of the
immigration orders are Netflix Inc, Apple Inc,
and Amazon.com Inc, but none of these are represented
in the business forum. Apple CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street
Journal the company is considering a legal challenge to the
immigration order.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Frances Kerry)