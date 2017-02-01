UPDATE 1-Trump likely to face questions over travel ban in meeting with CEOs

(Adds comments from activists, investor, details on meeting)
By David Shepardson
WASHINGTON Feb 1 U.S. President Donald Trump
will likely face questions about his executive order
restricting some travel to the United States when he meets with
the CEOs of major U.S. companies at the White House on Friday.
Companies whose chief executives are expected to attend the
meeting of the president's business advisory panel include
JPMorgan Chase & Co, General Motors Co,
Blackstone Group LP, IBM Corp, Uber Technologies
Inc and Walt Disney Co, two officials briefed
on the meeting said on Wednesday.
Activists are already pressuring the CEOs to raise concerns
about the travel restrictions at the meeting, which comes at the
end of another turbulent week for the Trump administration.
Trump's order last Friday, barring travel into the United
States by people from seven Muslim-majority countries, touched
off public protests and stirred unease among employees at many
big U.S. companies.
CEOs have been faced with difficult choices to either
criticize Trump's move at a time when they are trying to win
White House support on tax and trade policies, or remain silent
and take heat from consumers and employees dismayed by the
order.
The Trump administration says the travel ban is aimed at
strengthening national security. Backlash over the measure
knocked the wind out of the post-inaugural stock market rally,
although major indexes rebounded on Wednesday.
Trump's executive order put a 120-day halt on the U.S.
refugee program, barred Syrian refugees indefinitely and imposed
a 90-day suspension on people from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia,
Sudan, Syria and Yemen. Along with protests it has prompted
legal challenges in the United States and drawn criticism from
several leading U.S. companies.
Among those critics, Uber CEO Travis Kalanick wrote in an
email to employees Saturday that "the ban will impact many
innocent people - an issue that I will raise this coming Friday
when I go to Washington for President Trump's first business
advisory group meeting."
Trump will kick off the two-hour meeting with an address
lasting 10-15 minutes and will be followed by Stephen
Schwarzman, the billionaire founder of private equity group
Blackstone, who chairs the panel and assembled it at
Trump's request.
Four topics will be discussed -- regulatory relief, women
in the work force, tax and trade, and infrastructure -- with two
to three people talking briefly about each subject to help shape
"how the administration should be thinking," according to a
person familiar with the matter.
Investors said the CEOs would be mindful of Trump's penchant
for rebuking companies publicly.
"Given recent history, being called out publicly is
something that the CEOs in that room and other CEOs will
absolutely be mindful to avoid," said Jim Russell, vice
president at Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which oversees $17 billion and
owns shares in several of the companies attending Friday's
meeting.
"I'm sure they will pick their fights carefully and
articulate them carefully."
It was not clear if all 19 members of the President's
Strategic and Policy Forum would attend Friday's meeting. Other
members include the CEOs of Tesla Inc, Wal-Mart Stores
Inc and Boeing Co.
Tesla founder Elon Musk said this week that the travel order
should be modified and he would seek a consensus among members
of the advisory council.
Ford Motor Co Executive Chairman Bill Ford Jr. and CEO
Mark Fields have also criticized the travel measure
. GM has declined to take a position.
On Wednesday, a group of religious investors, human rights
groups other activists urged members of the business advisory
panel to speak out against the travel restrictions at the
meeting with Trump.
In a joint letter to the corporate leaders, the group said
Trump's order "undermines respect for human rights and the lives
of workers and their families in the U.S. and beyond, and
disrupts economic activity and company operations."
The letter was signed by dozens of people, including
representatives of firms focused on socially-responsible
investing like Calvert Research and Management and Domini Impact
Investments. Others included representatives of the
International Corporate Accountability Roundtable, the Institute
for Human Rights and Business and the Interfaith Center on
Corporate Responsibility.
Companies that have been most critical of Trump's
immigration orders include Netflix Inc, Apple Inc
, and Amazon.com Inc, none of which form part
of the business advisory panel.
