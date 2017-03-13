Captains of German industry to accompany Merkel on Trump trip

| FRANKFURT, March 13
FRANKFURT, March 13 Bosses of German companies
including engineering group Siemens and carmaker BMW
will travel with Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet U.S.
President Donald Trump this week, sources familiar with the
matter told Reuters.
Faced with Trump's "America First" policy and threats to
impose tariffs on imported goods, the captains of industry will
stress how many U.S. jobs are tied to "Deutschland AG".
Trains-to-turbines group Siemens employs more than 50,000
people in the United States, its single biggest market, where it
makes 21 percent of its total revenue, while BMW's South
Carolina plant is its largest factory anywhere in the world.
Trump will meet Merkel, Europe's longest-serving leader, for
the first time on Tuesday in Washington. A German government
spokesman confirmed at a press conference on Monday that the two
leaders would also meet with German company representatives.
German chancellors have a long tradition of taking groups of
business leaders along with them on trips to important
countries. Those accompanying Merkel will include the chief
executive of ball-bearings maker Schaeffler.
Sources of tension between Berlin and the new U.S.
administration include an accusation by a senior Trump adviser
that Germany profits unfairly from a weak euro, and Trump's
threat to impose 35 percent tariffs on imported vehicles.
The United States is Germany's biggest trading partner,
buying German goods and services worth 107 billion euros ($114
billion) last year while exporting just 58 billion euros' worth
in return.
As part of a bid to bring jobs to America, Trump has urged
carmakers to build more cars in the United States and
discouraged them from investing in Mexico, where German and
other carmakers have big plants.
Trump's order banning citizens of some majority-Muslim
countries from entering the United States, and a threat to tear
up the NAFTA free trade deal between the United States, Mexico
and Canada, have also unnerved business leaders.
Siemens chief executive Joe Kaeser expressed concern last
month about developments in the United States since Trump took
office, saying: "The new American president has a style that's
different from what we're accustomed to. It worries us, what we
see."
BMW's Chief Executive Harald Krueger meanwhile said last
week that introducing protectionist measures and tariffs would
not be good for the United States.
The carmaker is expanding its plant in Spartanburg, South
Carolina, to have a capacity of 450,000 vehicles, 70 percent of
which are for export.
It is also building a new plant in Mexico, where it plans to
invest $2.2 billion by 2019. Mexico's lower labour costs and
unique free trade position mean it now accounts for a fifth of
all vehicle production in North America.
"America profits from free trade. We are supporters of free
trade and not of protectionism," Krueger told reporters at the
Geneva auto show.
($1 = 0.9373 euros)
