UPDATE 1-Mexico sees signs of U.S. change on wall payment

MEXICO CITY Jan 30 There are signs the U.S.
government is taking a more flexible view of how to pay for its
planned border wall with Mexico, and new meetings to craft
future bilateral relations could take place soon, a top Mexican
official said on Monday.
Those ties were shaken last week when a planned summit
between U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President
Enrique Pena Nieto was canceled after the American said it was
better to forgo it if Mexico was unwilling to pay for the wall.
Trump wants a wall on the U.S. southern border to keep out
illegal immigrants and says Mexico will pay for it. Mexico has
flatly refused, making the issue a point of national pride.
Pena Nieto and Trump spoke by telephone to calm tensions on
Friday, and Mexican Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray said the two
administrations were in close contact and would talk this week.
"Dialogue has not broken off," he said. "It's an
extraordinarily important relationship for Mexico."
While no date has been set for a new Pena Nieto-Trump
summit, meetings between government officials are possible in
the next few days, said Videgaray, who expressed confidence that
the White House was modifying its view on payment of the wall.
White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on Sunday
that payment for the wall was still under discussion, mentioning
the possibility of a border tax and other fiscal measures.
"It could be on drug cartels," Priebus added on CBS' "Face
the Nation." "And it could be on people that are coming here
illegally and paying fines. Or it could be all of the above."
While cautioning he had no details of what those plans could
involve, Videgaray was heartened by the comments.
"I think it's a welcome sign, at least I interpret it that
way, that we're seeing the rhetoric is changing," he said.
The minister said "a very sizeable part" of the business
done by drug gangs was in the United States.
Trump has threatened to ditch the North American Free Trade
Agreement binding Mexico, the United States and Canada, and
Mexico's government wants to defend its access to the U.S.
market by bringing migration and security into discussions.
After Trump's executive order to temporarily halt entry of
citizens from seven mostly Muslim countries, Videgaray said it
would not spark change in Mexico's migration policies.
"Mexico is not closing its doors to anyone," he said.
