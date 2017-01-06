Mexico says rejects threats against investment after Trump remark

MEXICO CITY Jan 6 Mexico's government said on
Friday it rejects any attempt to use threats to influence
investment in the country, one day after Donald Trump said
Japanese automaker Toyota would have to pay a hefty tax to
produce cars in Mexico for U.S. consumers.
"The Economy Ministry categorically rejects any attempt to
influence investment decisions by companies based on fear or
threats," the ministry said in a brief statement.
It made no mention of Toyota or U.S. President-elect Trump.
"Toyota Motor said will build a new plant in Baja, Mexico,
to build Corolla cars for U.S. NO WAY! Build plant in U.S. or
pay big border tax," Trump had said in a post on Twitter.
(Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)