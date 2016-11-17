Mexico's Pemex, FinMin meet with NYC investors to reassure markets

MEXICO CITY Nov 16 Mexico's Finance Minister
and the chief executive officer of state-owned oil company Pemex
concluded a round of meetings with investors in New
York, a statement said on Wednesday, to reassure markets after
Donald Trump's U.S. presidential win sent the peso into free
fall.
In a statement to Mexico's bourse, Pemex said the meetings
were aimed at presenting Pemex's business plan and highlighting
the capacity of Latin American's second-largest economy to face
international headwinds.
Finance Minister Jose Antonio Meade and Pemex CEO Jose
Antonio Gonzalez attended the meetings, which also included
ratings agencies and financial analysts.
Mexico's peso lost nearly 9 percent last week, its worst
five-day stretch since October 2008, on fears Trump will make
good on promises to scuttle a free-trade deal with Mexico and
force the country to pay for a wall on the U.S. Southern border.
(Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)