Trump Treasury candidate's bank accused of discrimination

WASHINGTON Nov 17 Two California housing
advocacy groups have alleged that a bank formerly controlled by
Steven Mnuchin, a top candidate to be President-elect Donald
Trump's Treasury secretary, engaged in discriminatory practices
against black and Latino communities.
In a complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Housing and
Urban Development, the groups are seeking an investigation of
claims that OneWest Bank violated the Fair Housing Act through
"redlining" practices such as failing to locate bank branches in
black and Latino communities and extending very few or no
mortgage loans to borrowers of color.
Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Hollywood film
financier who is under consideration for the Treasury post, was
not mentioned in the complaint, submitted on Wednesday by the
California Reinvestment Coalition and Fair Housing Advocates of
Northern California.
But their allegations against a bank that was Southern
California's largest during Mnuchin's ownership could fuel
attacks from Senate Democrats if he is nominated to lead the
Treasury, which is charged with safeguarding and regulating the
U.S. financial system.
Mnuchin could not immediately be reached for comment through
his office at Dune Capital Management, the New York-based hedge
fund that he leads. Earlier on Thursday, he was seen entering
Trump Tower in New York, where Trump's transition team is
meeting.
The submission is the latest in the two housing groups'
long-running campaign against OneWest, which also included
complaining about its foreclosure practices and opposing its
sale by a Mnuchin-led investor group to CIT Group Inc
for $3.4 billion last year.
The complaint to HUD alleges that OneWest originated just
two mortgages to African American customers in the bank's
assessment area. It also maintained and marketed bank-owned
homes in predominantly white neighborhoods better than in
neighborhoods of color.
CIT said in a statement: "CIT is committed to fair lending
and works hard to meet the credit needs of all communities and
neighborhoods we serve."
Kevin Stein, deputy director of the California Reinvestment
Coalition, insisted that the housing groups had long planned to
file the complaint this week and the timing was not influenced
by Mnuchin's emergence as a candidate for Treasury.
Mnuchin in 2009 led a group that acquired assets of failed
mortgage lender IndyMac Bank for $1.55 billion from the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp, a deal that included a loss-sharing
agreement on failed mortgages.
Rebranded as OneWest, it subsequently grew to have 73
branches and $23 billion in assets at the time the CIT deal was
announced in 2014.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Andrew Hay)