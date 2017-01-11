Trump Treasury nominee Mnuchin pledges to divest assets worth millions

WASHINGTON Jan 11 President-elect Donald
Trump's nominee for Treasury Secretary, Steven Mnuchin, has
pledged to divest his interests in 43 companies and investments
to avoid conflicts of interest, according to an ethics agreement
released on Wednesday.
Mnuchin said in a 42-page financial disclosure report that
these investments include more than $50 million worth of common
shares of CIT Group Inc, the financial services group
that acquired his OneWest Bank in 2015.
Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs executive and
Hollywood film financier, added that he resigned his position as
a CIT director in December as part of his agreement with the
Treasury's assistant general counsel. He pledged to divest
Goldman Sachs shares worth over $5 million and Goldman Sachs
Treasury investments worth over $25 million.
The documents are on file with the Office of Government
Ethics. (here+Index/B003D12FCD5F4C3F852580A5004FF6A4/$FILE/Mnuchin,%20Steven%20T.%20final278.pdf
and here+Index/30AAAB9D74B0557B852580A5004FF9F9/$FILE/Mnuchin,%20Steven%20T.%20finalEA.pdf)
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by James Dalgleish)