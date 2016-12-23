WRAPUP 2-Chinese media alarmed at Trump trade adviser, warn of U.S. showdown

(adds details of GM fine)
BEIJING, Dec 23 Chinese state media on Friday
expressed alarm and warned of a "showdown with the U.S." after
President-elect Donald Trump named Peter Navarro, an economist
who has urged a hard line against China, to head a new White
House National Trade Council.
And the Chinese Ministry of Commerce stressed that
China-U.S. trade benefits both sides, warning Washington's new
administration against moves that may hurt ties.
Navarro is an academic and one-time investment adviser who
has authored books such as "Death by China: How America Lost its
Manufacturing Base". The book was made into a documentary film
about Beijing's desire to become the dominant economic and
military power in Asia.
"That individuals such as Navarro who have a bias against
China are being picked to work in leading positions in the next
administration is no laughing matter," the official
English-language China Daily said in an editorial.
"The new administration should bear in mind that with
economic and trade ties between the world's two largest
economies now the closest they have ever been, any move to
damage the win-win relationship will only result in a loss for
both sides."
China's Foreign Ministry said in reaction on Thursday it was
playing close attention to Trump's transition team and possible
policy direction and that cooperation between the two countries
was the only choice.
Trump, a Republican, made trade a centrepiece of his
presidential campaign and railed against what he said were bad
deals the United States had made with other countries. He has
threatened to hit Mexico and China with high tariffs once he
takes office on Jan. 20.
Shen Danyang, spokesman for the ministry of commerce, told a
news briefing in Beijing on Friday that the United States would
continue to see mutual benefits from trade with China, and said
the pattern of deepening cooperation would continue.
"Regardless of what changes happen in the U.S. government -
president, commerce secretary, trade representative - common
interests (between the United States and China) are greater than
differences," Shen said.
But the United States needed to be careful not to repeat
mistakes, Shen said.
"We oppose the idea of making others take medicine when
oneself is sick. This has happened in the past and could happen
in the future," Shen said, without elaborating.
Tough trade measures against China are often met with
retaliatory actions, including countervailing tariffs or fines
against U.S. companies in China.
China on Friday said General Motors Co's joint
venture would be fined 201 million yuan ($28.94 million) for
monopolistic pricing, ending speculation after the China Daily
reported on Dec. 14 that China would fine a U.S. automaker.
Auto industry sources have told Reuters the investigation
was already under way before Trump's recent comments, although
it has raised fears that China could be seizing on the case to
send a shot across the bow at the incoming U.S.
administration.
The Global Times, an influential tabloid published by the
ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, said Trump's
choice of Navarro was "by no means a positive signal".
"China needs to face up to the reality that the Trump team
maintains a hard-line attitude toward China. It must discard any
illusions and make full preparations for any offensive move by
the Trump government," it said in an editorial.
"China is powerful enough to withstand pressures from the
Trump government. Beijing will get used to the tensions between
the two countries. If Washington dares to provoke China over its
core interests, Beijing won't fear setting up a showdown with
the U.S., pressuring the latter to pay respect to China."
Navarro, 67, a professor at University of California,
Irvine, advised Trump during the campaign.
As well as describing what he sees as America's losing
economic war with China, Navarro has highlighted concerns over
environmental issues related to Chinese imports and the theft of
U.S. intellectual property.
($1 = 6.9445 yuan)
