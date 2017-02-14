White House should probe Conway's Nordstrom comments -U.S. ethics office

WASHINGTON Feb 14 The White House should
investigate a public endorsement of Ivanka Trump products by
Kellyanne Conway, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump,
and consider disciplinary action, the Office of Government
Ethics said in a letter on Tuesday.
Conway's comments last week after Nordstrom announced it was
dropping the brand of Trump's daughter Ivanka from its stores
prompted criticism from Republican and Democratic lawmakers amid
concern she may have violated ethics rules that prohibit using a
public office to endorse products or advance personal business
gains.
"There is strong reason to believe that Ms. Conway has
violated the Standards of Conduct and that disciplinary action
is warranted," the letter read. It recommended the investigation
and any disciplinary action be taken by Feb. 28.
