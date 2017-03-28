REFILE-INSIGHT-As Trump targets energy rules, oil companies downplay their impact

(Refiles March 23 story to fix spelling of Renaissance in first
By Richard Valdmanis
BOSTON, March 23 President Donald Trump’s White
House has said his plans to slash environmental regulations will
trigger a new energy boom and help the United States drill its
way to independence from foreign oil.
But the top U.S. oil and gas companies have been telling
their shareholders that regulations have little impact on their
business, according to a Reuters review of U.S. securities
filings from the top producers.
In annual reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, 13 of the 15 biggest U.S. oil and gas producers said
that compliance with current regulations is not impacting their
operations or their financial condition.
The other two made no comment about whether their businesses
were materially affected by regulation, but reported spending on
compliance with environmental regulations at less than 3 percent
of revenue.
The dissonance raises questions about whether Trump’s war on
regulation can increase domestic oil and gas output, as he has
promised, or boost profits and share prices of oil and gas
companies, as some investors have hoped.
According to the SEC, a publicly traded company must deem a
matter "material" and report it to the agency if there is a
substantial likelihood that a reasonable investor would consider
it important.
"Materiality is a fairly low bar," said Cary Coglianese, a
law professor at the University of Pennsylvania who runs the
university’s research program on regulation. "Despite
exaggerated claims, regulatory costs are usually a very small
portion of many companies’ cost of doing business."
The oil majors’ annual filings come after the industry and
its political allies have spent years criticizing the Obama
administration for policies aimed at reducing fossil-fuel
consumption, curtailing drilling on federal lands and
subsidizing renewable energy.
Trump promised during the campaign that a rollback of the
Democratic administration’s policies would help free the nation
from reliance on imported oil.
"Under my presidency, we will accomplish complete American
energy independence," said Trump, describing regulation as a
"self-inflicted wound."
The Trump administration is now preparing an executive order
- dubbed the "Energy Independence" executive order - to roll
back Obama-era regulations, which could be signed as early as
this month, according to administration officials.
U.S. presidents have aimed to reduce U.S. dependence on
foreign oil since the Arab oil embargo of the 1970s, which
triggered soaring prices. But the United States still imports
about 7.9 million barrels of crude oil a day - almost enough
meet total oil demand in Japan and India combined.
"ENERGY RENAISSANCE"
The Trump administration’s attacks on regulation have been
applauded by the oil industry.
"We haven’t seen 3 percent growth in the economy for eight
years, and I think part of the reason is that we’ve had a heavy
dose of regulation," Chevron Corp. CEO John Watson said
at CERAWeek, a global energy conference in Houston this month.
Continental Resources CEO, Harold Hamm, who advised
Trump on energy issues during his campaign for the White House,
told the Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July
that stripping regulation could allow the country to double its
production of oil and gas, triggering a new "American energy
renaissance."
Yet Continental's annual report, filed last month with the
SEC, says environmental regulation - after eight years under the
Obama administration - does not have a "material adverse effect
on our operations to any greater degree than other similarly
situated competitors."
Continental's competitors who reported actual spending on
environmental compliance told investors that such expenses
amount to a small percentage of operating revenues.
Fourteen of the 15 companies whose filings were reviewed by
Reuters declined to comment on their statements to investors or
the impact of regulation on their profits.
A spokesman for ConocoPhillips acknowledged that regulatory
compliance has not had a material adverse impact on the
company's liquidity or financial position. But red tape can be
an unwelcome burden nonetheless.
"Changing, excessive, overlapping, duplicative and
potentially conflicting regulations increase costs, cause
potential delays and negatively impact investment decisions,
with great cost to consumers of energy," the spokesman, Daren
Beaudo, said in a written statement.
The American Petroleum Institute - which represents the U.S.
oil and gas industry - also declined to comment.
Last month, before the U.S. Senate Commerce, Science and
Transportation Committee, API President Jack Gerard said that
the oil and gas industry has surged forward despite onerous
regulations under the Obama administration.
"Technological innovations and industry leadership have
propelled the oil and gas industry forward despite the
unprecedented onslaught of 145 new and pending federal
regulatory actions targeting our industry."
Though the industry saw a staunch opponent in Obama, oil and
gas production soared more than 50 percent during his
presidency. That was mainly because of high oil prices and
improved hydraulic fracturing, a drilling technology that has
allowed producers to access new reserves in previously tough-to
-reach shale formations.
The rush of production ultimately contributed to a global
glut that dropped crude oil prices from a high of over
$100 a barrel in early 2014 to a low of nearly $25 by 2016.
Current prices hover near $50 a barrel.
NO "MATERIAL" IMPACT
Four of the 15 companies reviewed by Reuters reported that
spending on environmental matters - including new equipment or
facilities, as well as fines and compliance staffing - amounted
to a small fraction of revenues.
Exxon Mobil reported spending $4.9 billion worldwide
in 2016, or about 2.24 percent of gross revenue. Occidental
Petroleum, a much smaller company, reported spending
$285 million, or about 2.82 percent of revenue. Neither
addressed whether the spending was "material" in their filings.
Two other companies, ConocoPhillips and Chevron,
also broke out their environmental spending while reporting that
regulation had no material impact on their business. Conoco
spent $627 million in 2016, or about 2.57 percent of gross
revenue, while Chevron spent $2.1 billion, or 1.91 percent of
gross revenue.
The other 11 companies did not break out spending, but all
of them told the SEC that environmental regulation did not have
a material impact on their business.
In one typical statement, EOG Resources, one of the
biggest U.S. producers, told investors in a report filed last
month: "Compliance with environmental laws and regulations
increases EOG's overall cost of business, but has not had, to
date, a material adverse effect on EOG's operations, financial
condition or results of operations."
Devon Energy Corp, Anadarko Petroleum Corp,
Pioneer Natural Resources Co, Apache Corp, and
other large U.S.-focused oil and gas drillers used similar
wording.
"ABSENCE OF A NEGATIVE"
Still, Obama's exit - and Trump's win over Democratic
presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in November - has been
enough to brighten the outlook of some big investors.
"I believe the absence of a negative is a positive," John
Dowd, who manages several energy funds at Fidelity Investments,
wrote in his 2017 energy outlook. "The market has been concerned
with the sustainability of fracking, and particularly to what
extent it might have been regulated into obscurity by a
different election outcome."
Clinton had said during her campaign that she planned to
increase regulation on fracking.
Other segments of the energy industry, such as coal mining
and oil refining, were harder hit by environmental protection
measures during Obama's presidency. Several coal companies went
bankrupt in recent years and blamed Obama’s climate change
initiatives for raising costs and hurting demand.
Refiners have also long complained that environmental
regulations have stymied attempts to build new refineries and
that they have borne the brunt of costly rules requiring them to
blend biofuels into their gasoline.
Still, some energy analysts and regulation experts point out
that the biggest drivers for these industries, too, tend to be
supply and demand – not regulation.
The abundance of cheap natural gas is seen as the biggest
obstacle to reviving coal country, since both fuels compete for
space in the furnaces of U.S. power plants. For refiners, the
key driver for profitability is the differential between the
price of their raw material, crude oil, and the fuels they make
with it.
"Supply and demand are the fundamental forces driving
markets," said Coglianese, the University of Pennsylvania law
professor. "Regulation is relatively trivial."
(Editing by Brian Thevenot)