Trump to nominate Textron executive for Pentagon acquisition post

WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. President Donald Trump intends to nominate Textron Systems Chief Executive Ellen Lord for the position of under secretary of defense for acquisition, technology and logistics, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

Lord, who must be confirmed by the Senate, would become the Pentagon's chief weapons buyer. In May, Trump proposed a budget that would boost Pentagon spending by $52 billion to $574.5 billion for fiscal year 2017.

Textron Systems Corp, a defense contractor, is a unit of Textron Inc. (Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)
