UPDATE 4-Trump to name ex-Georgia Gov. Perdue as agriculture secretary

(Updates with comments from trade groups, adds details on
agriculture economy, China trade)
WASHINGTON Jan 18 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump will name former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as his
nominee for secretary of agriculture on Thursday, a senior
transition official said on Wednesday.
Perdue, 70, served on Trump's agricultural advisory
committee during his presidential campaign. His nomination,
which must be confirmed by the Republican-led Senate, will
complete Trump's proposed cabinet just before he is sworn in as
president on Friday.
By nominating a former governor from a Southern state, Trump
eschewed candidates from major Farm Belt states in the Midwest
that produce the bulk of crops such as corn, soybeans and wheat
which dominate agriculture exports. Georgia is a key producer of
crops such as cotton and peanuts.
While Georgia governor, Perdue had to handle a severe
drought in 2007, during which he took steps to cut water usage
and at one point led a service outside the state capitol to pray
for rain.
Perdue, a Republican, was elected twice as governor, serving
from 2003 to 2011. Before that, he was in the state senate
representing a rural swath of the state about 100 miles (160 km)
south of Atlanta. He switched political parties from Democratic
to Republican in 1998 amid redistricting in the state and
shifting demographics.
Trump received strong support from the agricultural
community as the farm economy slumped amid falling prices for
key commodities.
Ron Moore, president of the American Soybean Association
(ASA), said he thought Perdue would support agriculture exports.
"I think he will be very much in favor of trade," Moore said
in a telephone interview. The ASA, with 15 other farm groups,
this month urged the incoming administration to "protect and
enhance" agricultural trade and its impact on the rural economy.
Trade, a signature issue during the campaign in which Trump
accused China of unfair practices, is critical for the farm
economy. U.S. farm and food exports to China were more than
$20.2 billion in 2015.
Prices for soybeans rose 16.2 percent during 2016 on strong
demand from China, which buys nearly 30 percent of the U.S.
crop. Soybean exports helped boost U.S. gross domestic product
in the third quarter.
Some farmers are concerned that Trump's criticism of China
could lead to deteriorating trade relations and put exports at
risk.
An influential Chinese state-run newspaper warned this week
that U.S. agricultural imports and U.S. aircraft manufacturer
Boeing Co could be targets for retaliation in any trade
war ushered in by Trump.
Zippy Duvall, president of the American Farm Bureau, praised
Perdue as a strong voice.
But environmental groups opposed the nominee.
"Farmers need a champion in the USDA who will fight for
conservation programs to help farmers be more resilient in the
face of extreme weather, not pray for rain," Kari Hamerschlag,
deputy director of food and technology at Friends of the Earth,
said in a statement.
After finishing his second term as governor, Perdue founded
Perdue Partners, a global trading firm that consults and
provides services for companies looking to export products.
His cousin David Perdue is serving his first term
representing Georgia in the U.S. Senate. The nominee is not
related to chicken magnate Frank Perdue.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Additional reporting by Tim Ryan
in Washington and Mark Weinraub in Chicago; Editing by Peter
Cooney and Richard Borsuk)