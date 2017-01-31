Trump meets with drugmakers, seeks lower prices, U.S. production

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
WASHINGTON Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump, in a meeting with the chief executives of several top drugmakers on Tuesday, called on the pharmaceutical industry to boost their U.S. production and lower their prices, and vowed to speed up approval times for new medicines.
Trump met with the CEOs of Novartis AG, Merck & Co Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Celgene Corp, Eli Lilly & Co, Amgen Inc as well as the head of the industry's lobbying group, the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey)
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: