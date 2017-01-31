Novartis CEO to meet Trump along other drug industry execs

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
ZURICH Jan 31 Novartis Chief Executive Joe Jimenez will meet President Donald Trump on Tuesday with other drug industry executives after the U.S. leader said pharmaceuticals companies were "getting away with murder" on drug prices the government pays.
Jimenez, who is the president-elect of the PhRMA drug industry group, will be joined by chief executives from other member companies at the meeting at the White House, Swiss group Novartis said in an email.
The White House had previously confirmed the drug industry meeting with Trump. (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: