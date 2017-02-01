REFILE-Japan's Takeda committed to single-digit U.S. drug price rises

(Refiles to fix paragraph 2 error in "Takeda")
TOKYO Feb 1 Japan's largest drugmaker, Takeda
Pharmaceuticals Co, on Wednesday said it would maintain
its pricing model in the U.S. market, brushing off demands by
U.S. President Donald Trump for drugmakers to offer cheaper
drugs.
"Takeda has for many years been reasonable in its price
increases in the U.S. and we are very committed to single-digit
price increase," Takeda Chief Executive Christophe Weber told
reporters at a results briefing.
Trump has called on global pharmaceutical companies to make
more of their drugs in the United States and cut prices.
Takeda, which produces cancer treatments including Velcade,
which targets a type of blood cancer, earns around a third of
its drugs revenues from the United States, its biggest market
outside Japan.
After picking up cancer drug maker Ariad Pharmaceuticals Inc
in a $5.2-billion deal this month, the company said it was
looking for more acquisitions to bolster its drug portfolio and
expand to more overseas markets.
(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)