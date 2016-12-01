Trump supports completion of Dakota Access Pipeline

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 1 U.S. President-elect Donald
Trump on Thursday said for the first time that he supports the
completion of a pipeline project near a North Dakota Indian
reservation, which has been the subject of months of protests by
tribes and environmentalists.
A communications briefing from Trump's transition team said
despite media reports that Trump owns a stake in Energy Transfer
Partners, the company building the pipeline, Trump's
support of the pipeline "has nothing to do with his personal
investments and everything to do with promoting policies that
benefit all Americans."
"Those making such a claim are only attempting to distract
from the fact that President-elect Trump has put forth serious
policy proposals he plans to set in motion on Day One," said the
daily briefing note sent to campaign supporters and
congressional staff.
Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the
$3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline beneath a lake near the
Standing Rock Sioux reservation, saying the project poses a
threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites.
On Thursday, U.S. military veterans were arriving at a camp
to join thousands of activists braving snow and freezing
temperatures to protest the pipeline.
Republican Trump has been a vocal supporter of another
high-profile pipeline project, Transcanada's Keystone
XL, which Democratic President Barack Obama denied a permit for
last year.
Republican North Dakota Senator John Hoeven said he met
with Trump's transition team to discuss the delayed pipeline.
"Today, Mr. Trump expressed his support for the Dakota
Access Pipeline, which has met or exceeded all environmental
standards set forth by four states and the Army Corps of
Engineers," Hoeven said in a statement.
"It is important to know that the new administration will
work to help us grow and diversify our energy economy and build
the energy infrastructure necessary to move it from where it is
produced to where it is needed," he said.
(Reporting By Valerie Volcovici; editing by Grant McCool)