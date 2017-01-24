版本:
Trump plans to clear Keystone, Dakota Access pipelines-Bloomberg

Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign two executive actions on Tuesday to advance the building of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access pipelines, Bloomberg reported, citing a person familiar with the matter. (bloom.bg/2jNqrsb)

Former president Barack Obama rejected Transcanada Corp's Keystone XL oil pipeline in November 2015 after environmentalists campaigned against the project for more than seven years.

Energy Transfer Partners' $3.8 billion Dakota Access Pipeline has also faced opposition.

Activists have spent months protesting plans to route the pipeline beneath a lake near a North Dakota Indian reservation, saying the project poses a threat to water resources and sacred Native American sites. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
