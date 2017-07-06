FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年7月6日 / 早上7点53分 / 2 天前

Poland says more U.S. LNG supply depends on Washington

2 分钟阅读

WARSAW, July 6 (Reuters) - It is up to the United States to decide now on more liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies to Poland, the foreign minister said on Thursday when U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to discuss energy issues in Warsaw.

State-run gas company PGNiG received its first and only U.S. LNG delivery in June as part of a plan to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

"One tanker has arrived and we have shown ourselves that this is possible. Now everything depends on the American side, whether they will offer a contract which would be commercially beneficial for Poland," Witold Waszczykowski told private broadcaster TVN24.

Warsaw hopes that Trump's visit will pave the way for more gas supplies from the United States.

Poland has said it does not intend to extend its long-term gas supply deal with Russia's Gazprom after it expires in 2022.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, who is meeting Trump on Thursday, told public radio that he would like to see a long-term LNG deal with a U.S. company.

A senior adviser to Duda said on Wednesday that PGNiG was in talks over more U.S. gas imports.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Pawel Florkiewicz

