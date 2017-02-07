UPDATE 1-Trump's pick for labor secretary admits to employing illegal immigrant

(Confirms statement, adds Wilbur Ross employment issue)
WASHINGTON Feb 7 U.S. President Donald Trump's
choice to lead the Labor Department has admitted to employing an
undocumented immigrant as a house cleaner, a revelation that has
derailed Cabinet nominees in previous administrations.
Andrew Pudzer, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants
Inc, is one of several Trump nominees who faced
strong opposition from Senate Democrats and progressive groups.
He has criticized an overtime rule championed by the Obama
administration and opposed raising the minimum wage to $15 an
hour.
In a statement late on Monday, Pudzer said he and his wife
had employed a housekeeper for a few years without being aware
that she was not legally permitted to work in the United States.
"When I learned of her status, we immediately ended her
employment and offered her assistance in getting legal status,"
he said in the statement. He said he paid back taxes for
employing the maid to the U.S. Internal Revenue Service and to
California. The statement was first reported by Huffington Post.
The disclosure came as Senate Democrats held an all-night
session in a final attempt to block the nomination of Betsy
DeVos, the millionaire school-choice champion whom Trump
nominated to be education secretary.
Last week, an aide for the Senate Committee on Health,
Education, Labor and Pensions said the panel would not
"officially" schedule a hearing on Pudzer until it receives his
paperwork from the Office of Government Ethics.
Some political strategists said that could signal trouble
for the fast-food executive.
Wilbur Ross, Trump's pick for commerce secretary, said
during his confirmation hearing last month that he recently
fired a household employee who could not provide proof of legal
status.
A Senate panel approved his nomination. However, previous
presidential appointees have run into problems over immigrant
labor.
Linda Chavez, nominated for labor secretary in 2001 by
Republican president George W. Bush, allowed a Guatemalan woman
who was in the United States illegally to live in her home and
gave her spending money.
Zoe Baird, Democratic president Bill Clinton's nominee for
attorney general in 1993, withdrew from consideration after she
admitted hiring two illegal immigrants as a driver and a nanny
and not paying their Social Security taxes.
Another Bush nominee, former New York City police
commissioner Bernard Kerik, withdrew his name from consideration
for homeland security secretary in 2004 after he disclosed that
questions had been raised about the legal status of a former
housekeeper and nanny.
