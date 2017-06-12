Trump officials to unveil plan to cut factory rules this week

| WASHINGTON, June 12
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration
intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it
believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially
affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules,
an administration official said.
The U.S. Commerce Department's regulations "hit list"
recommendations follow more than three months of study and
consultation with industry on ways to streamline regulations and
ease burdens on manufacturing firms.
A Trump administration official with knowledge of the
recommendations to be sent to the White House said the
Environmental Protection Agency's complex permitting rules will
be a key focus, echoing comments to Reuters by Commerce
Secretary Wilbur Ross last month.
The 171 public comments submitted by companies and industry
groups offer a strong hint to priorities for Commerce's
streamlining efforts, with numerous industry groups and firms
complaining that EPA air quality permit rules for new facilities
are often redundant.
The report will analyze the submissions and "will identify a
lot of problems and lay out ways to take responsible actions,"
saidd the official, who declined to be identified by name. The
process has looked at many regulations finalized under Trump's
predecessor, President Barack Obama.
A common demand from industry was that the Trump
administration should reject a planned tightening of ozone rules
under the U.S. Clean Air Act's National Ambient Air Quality
Standards, with several groups arguing this would expose them to
increased permitting hurdles for new facilities, raising costs.
3M Co said other permitting requirements under the
Clean Air Act contained "overlapping rules, redundant
requirements, conflicts between rules and undue complexity."
The National Association of Manufacturers said the EPA's
review requirements for new sources of emissions such as
factories can add $100,000 in costs for modeling air quality to
a new facility and delay factory expansions by 18 months.
It added that EPA should find ways to ease burdens for
smaller projects and smaller firms.
Also drawing complaints from construction groups and iron
foundries is an incoming Occupational Safety and Health
Administration rule reducing by 80 percent the amount of
crystalline silica dust that can be inhaled.
The dust, common on construction sites, can cause lung
cancer, according to OSHA, but industry groups say reducing it
to those levels will be prohibitively expensive.
"To meet these much lower levels, new engineering controls
and other measures will become necessary within the roofing
industry," said the National Roofing Contractors Association.
Trump has already taken steps to roll back some not fully
completed Obama-era environmental regulations such as
restrictions on coal-fired power plants and a clean water rule
greatly restricting runoff into small streams.
But the Commerce list may target some rules already on the
books.
"We are at the outset of what we think will be a very
intense deregulatory agenda from the Trump team," said Amit
Narang, regulatory policy advocate at Public Citizen, a consumer
watchdog group. "We are concerned that they are looking to gut
regulations that benefit workers and benefit consumers."
Another OSHA rule that drew industry complaints is one that
further reduces worker exposure to beryllium, another potential
carcinogen, that became effective on May 20 after a decade-long
rulemaking effort.
Manufacturing groups including auto parts makers have also
targeted labor rules that make it easier for unions to organize
workers, expand the number of employees eligible for overtime
and govern the reporting of workplace injuries.
The range of industry complaints is vast. Mining giant
Freeport-McMoRan argued that planned EPA financial
responsibility requirements for hard rock mining operations
costing billions of dollars were based on inadequate study and
"will have disastrous consequences for the mining industry."
Guitar maker Taylor Guitars said that permits needed from
the Fish and Wildlife Service for mother-of-pearl used to
decorate instruments was unnecessarily raising its costs.
"This declaration requirement does not seem to serve any
conservation or other purpose. The shell is not a species that
is protected under law," the company said.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)