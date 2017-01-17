CORRECTED-Trump Commerce nominee Ross to divest assets worth up to $209 million

(Corrects valuation of assets in headline and first paragraph
to as much as $209 million, not $187 million. Corrects in last
paragraph that he is resigning positions at 22 companies, not
20)
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect
Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to
divest assets worth about $77 million to $209 million and resign
his corporate board seats, but the billionaire investor intends
to retain his interests in mortgage lending and transoceanic
shipping.
In an ethics agreement made public on Tuesday, Ross said he
would divest financial interests in some 80 entities, including
specific stocks, bonds and investment partnerships.
He said he will resign from positions in nine business
entities that he is retaining. He will resign positions at 22
business entities that he is divesting, including his board
seats at steelmaker ArcelorMittal, Bank of Cyprus
and chemicals and plastics distributor Nexeo Solutions
Inc.
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)