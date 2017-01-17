UPDATE 1-Trump Commerce nominee Ross to sell private equity firm stake

(Adds details on private equity firm sale, other assets)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON Jan 17 Wilbur Ross, President-elect
Donald Trump's nominee for Commerce Secretary, has pledged to
sell his stake in his main private equity firm and resign from
corporate boards but will keep his interests in mortgage lending
and shipping.
In an ethics agreement published on Tuesday, the billionaire
investor vowed to sell shares in Invesco Ltd, the parent
company of W.L. Ross & Co, valued at up to $50 million. He also
pledged to divest other assets worth between $77 million and
$209 million to prevent conflicts of interest.
He is due to be questioned by members of the Senate
Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Wednesday at a
confirmation hearing.
The federal disclosure forms for presidential appointees
allow asset values to be listed in wide ranges with a maximum
threshold of "over $50 million".
Picked by Trump to lead an agenda aimed at shrinking U.S.
trade deficits with China and Mexico, the 79-year-old Ross is
estimated by Forbes to be worth about $2.5 billion. His asset
sales would represent a small portion of that total.
Ross earned his fortune in part by running businesses that
have offshored thousands of U.S. jobs, according to Labor
Department data seen by Reuters.
He once served under former U.S. President Bill Clinton on
the board of a fund set up by the U.S. government to make
private investments in Russia, and worked as a privatization
advisor to former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani.
Ross said he would divest financial interests in some 80
entities, including ownership stakes in companies and investment
partnerships, stocks and bonds.
He said he would retain his holdings in nine entities
related to his mortgage finance and trans-oceanic shipping
assets, but will resign positions he has in those companies and
partnerships. The disclosure form lists the valuations of those
interests at about $8 million to $36 million.
He will also resign from positions at 22 of the business
entities from which he is divesting, including giving up his
board seats at steelmaker ArcelorMittal and Bank of
Cyprus, and at chemicals and plastics distributor Nexeo
Solutions where he is chairman of the board.
His stake in Nexeo is the largest single investment that he
plans to sell, valued in the 57-page financial disclosure at $25
million to $50 million.
His steel industry investments may have brought Ross the
most unfavorable media coverage. He listed his shares in
ArcelorMittal, which bought his International Steel Group in
2004, as being worth $750,000 to $1.5 million.
Other assets that Ross intends to keep include two cash
accounts holding more than $50 million each, the largest
reporting threshold required on the forms, and an art collection
valued at more than $50 million.
