UPDATE 5-Russians discussed how to influence Trump via his aides -NYT

By Warren Strobel
WASHINGTON May 24 Senior Russian intelligence
and political officials discussed how to influence Donald Trump
through his advisers according to information gathered by
American spies last summer, the New York Times reported on
Wednesday,
Citing three current and former U.S. officials familiar with
the intelligence, the newspaper said the conversations focused
on Paul Manafort, then the Trump presidential campaign chairman,
and Michael Flynn, a retired general who was then advising
Trump.
U.S. congressional committees and a special counsel named by
the Justice Department this month are investigating whether
there was Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election and the
possibility of collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia.
The controversy has engulfed Trump's young administration
since he fired FBI Director James Comey two weeks ago amid the
agency's investigation of possible Russia ties. Moscow has
repeatedly denied the allegations and Trump denies any
collusion.
The New York Times report was the latest indication of the
depth of concerns within the U.S. intelligence community about
Russian efforts to tip November's election toward Trump as he
battled Democrat Hillary Clinton.
On May 18, Reuters reported that Flynn and other advisers to
Trump’s campaign were in contact with Russian officials and
others with Kremlin ties in at least 18 calls and emails during
the last seven months of the 2016 presidential race, citing
current and former U.S. officials.
On Tuesday, former CIA Director John Brennan told lawmakers
he had noticed contacts between associates of Trump's campaign
and Russia during the campaign and grew concerned Moscow had
sought to lure Americans down "a treasonous path."
In its report, the New York Times said some Russians boasted
about how well they knew Flynn, who was subsequently named
Trump's national security adviser before being dismissed less
than a month after the Republican took office.
Others discussed leveraging their ties to Viktor Yanukovych,
the deposed president of Ukraine living in exile in Russia, who
at one time had worked closely with Manafort, who was dismissed
from Trump's campaign, the newspaper reported.
FORMER TRUMP AIDE TO TESTIFY
Separately, Carter Page, a former foreign policy adviser to
Trump's presidential campaign, told Reuters via text message
that he would testify before the House Intelligence Committee
but was "still working out details."
"Nothing (is) fully confirmed at this stage," Page wrote,
adding that if invited, he would also testify before the Senate
Intelligence Committee, but had yet to receive such a request.
ABC News, which first reported on Page's planned testimony,
said he would testify before the House panel on June 6
. A spokesman for the committee declined comment on
whether Page would testify.
In a letter to the panel seen by Reuters, Page accused
Brennan of offering a "biased viewpoint" in Tuesday's testimony.
On Wednesday morning, the top Democrat on the committee said
it would subpoena Flynn in its probe into alleged Russian
meddling in the presidential election after he declined to
appear before the panel.
"We will be following up with subpoenas, and those subpoenas
will be designed to maximize our chance of getting the
information that we need," Representative Adam Schiff told
journalists at a breakfast sponsored by the Christian Science
Monitor.
The leaders of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee said
on Tuesday they would subpoena two of Flynn's businesses after
he declined to hand over documents in its separate Russia probe.
Flynn, a retired general, is a key witness in the Russia
investigations because of his ties to Moscow.
He was fired from his position at the White House in
February, after less than a month on the job, for failing to
disclose the content of talks with Sergei Kislyak, Russia's
ambassador to the United States, and misleading Vice President
Mike Pence about the conversations.
