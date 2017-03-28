House intelligence panel chair: Probe of Russia continues

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 28 House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes on Tuesday said his panel's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election would continue to move forward.
Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Nunes was asked if asked if he would recuse himself from panel's probe but he declined to answer directly. "The investigation continues," Nunes told CNN, NBC and other media outlets. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann)
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation