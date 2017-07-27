FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
18 小时前
Russia's response to U.S. sanctions to hinge on final bill text -Putin
2017年7月27日 / 下午2点52分 / 18 小时前

Russia's response to U.S. sanctions to hinge on final bill text -Putin

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAVONLINNA, Finland, July 27 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday Russia would be forced to retaliate at some point if Washington pressed ahead with new sanctions against Moscow, but said his response would depend on the final text of the proposed law.

Russia was speaking after the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday overwhelmingly voted to impose new sanctions on Moscow and to force President Donald Trump to obtain lawmakers' permission before easing any sanctions on Russia.

Putin, on a visit to Finland, said the proposed U.S. sanctions were "extremely cynical" and an attempt by Washington to safeguard its own geopolitical interests at the expense of its allies in Europe.

Investigations into Russia's alleged meddling in the U.S. presidential elections were merely a symptom of growing anti-Russian hysteria in the United States, Putin said. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

