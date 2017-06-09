At least 18 mln U.S. viewers tuned in for Comey testimony about Trump

June 9 At least 18 million people watched former
FBI director James Comey's dramatic testimony on Thursday about
his dealings with President Donald Trump, according to
preliminary ratings information from TV networks.
U.S. broadcast networks interrupted regular programming to
air live coverage of Comey's more than two hours of remarks
before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Early Nielsen data showed that 18.2 million people tuned in
to the hearing on six broadcast and cable television networks.
Updated figures with additional channels were expected to be
released later on Friday.
Football's Super Bowl, traditionally the year's most-watched
U.S. television broadcast, attracted 111 million viewers in
February. Trump's inauguration in January drew an audience of
nearly 31 million.
During his appearance, Comey said he believed the president
dismissed him in May to try to undermine a Federal Bureau of
Investigation probe into possible collusion between Trump's 2016
presidential campaign team and Russia.
Trump on Friday said Comey's testimony showed "no
obstruction."
The television ratings do not include the crowds that
watched the highly anticipated congressional hearing at bars and
restaurants around the country or online through services like
Twitter and YouTube.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)