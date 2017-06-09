UPDATE 1-About 19.5 mln U.S. viewers watched Comey testify about Trump

(Updates figures; adds comment)
By Lisa Richwine
June 9 Former FBI Director James Comey's
dramatic testimony before Congress on Thursday brought big
audiences to U.S. broadcast and cable networks, drawing about
19.5 million viewers, according to data from the Nielsen ratings
agency.
That is a large audience for a daytime event, though it is
short of the 30.6 million who tuned in to President Donald
Trump's inauguration in January.
Nielsen's estimates include people watching on 10 U.S.
broadcast and cable television networks, but not those who
streamed the congressional hearing on computers or mobile
phones. Broadcasters interrupted regular programming to air
nearly three hours of live coverage of Comey's remarks about his
dealings with Trump before the president fired him in May.
The tally was impressive for an event that aired during the
work day, when typically only events like state funerals and
royal weddings draw mass viewing, said Jeffrey Jones, director
of journalism's Peabody Awards and a professor at the University
of Georgia. Jones was traveling and saw crowds gathered around
TVs in Atlanta's airport to watch the hearing.
"Politics is quite often about theater and drama, and this
was a classic showdown," he said. "People wanted to see it for
themselves."
The television ratings do not include the many people who
watched the highly anticipated hearing during at bars and
restaurants or online through TV network apps or on social media
sites.
Alphabet Inc's YouTube reported nearly 800,000
peak concurrent viewers across streams from 20 news outlets.
Twitter Inc. said the average minute audience for its
livestream of Bloomberg's coverage was 129,000 viewers.
The year's most-watched television event is football's Super
Bowl, which attracted 111 million viewers in February. Game
Three of basketball's NBA Finals pulled in about 20 million for
its primetime broadcast on Wednesday.
During his appearance, Comey told the Senate Intelligence
Committee that he believed Trump dismissed him to try to
undermine a Federal Bureau of Investigation probe into possible
collusion between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign team and
Russia.
Trump on Friday said Comey's testimony showed "no
obstruction."
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Leslie Adler)