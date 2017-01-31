U.S. President Trump poses grave risk to world trade -French Finance Minister

PARIS Jan 31 U.S. President Donald Trump's
administration poses a grave risk to international trade and
Europe will have to stand up to him to prevent the collapse of
global economic institutions, French Finance Minister Michel
Sapin said on Tuesday.
"Our American partner appears to want to take unilaterally
protectionist decisions which could destabilise the whole world
economy," Sapin said in a speech to an audience of international
economists gathered at the French finance ministry.
"Decisions by the new U.S. administration are posing a grave
risk to the world trade order," he said. "Neither France nor
Europe ... can watch helplessly as our economic institutions
risk being dislocated," he added.
(Reporting by Myriam Rivet; writing by Michel Rose)