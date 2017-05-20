版本:
REFILE-US-Saudi arms deal includes plan to assemble 150 Blackhawks in Saudi Arabia-official

(Fixes typo in headline)

RIYADH May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.

The $6 billion deal for Blackhawks is expected to result in about 450 jobs in Saudi Arabia, the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by Louise Heavens)
