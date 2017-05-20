REFILE-US-Saudi arms deal includes plan to assemble 150 Blackhawks in Saudi Arabia-official

BRIEF-Kewaunee Scientific Q4 earnings per share $0.51
* Kewaunee Scientific reports results for fourth quarter and fiscal year
RIYADH May 20 A U.S.-Saudi arms deal to be signed on Saturday includes a pledge to assemble 150 Lockheed Martin Blackhawk helicopters in Saudi Arabia, an official statement about the deal said.
The $6 billion deal for Blackhawks is expected to result in about 450 jobs in Saudi Arabia, the statement said. (Reporting by Steve Holland, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Uranium Resources says acquired third lithium exploration project, through staking of 9,270 acres of federal placer mining claims in central Nevada's railroad valley
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, June 20 Ford Motor Co said on Tuesday it will move some production of its Focus small car to China and import the vehicles to the United States in a long-term bet on low oil prices and stable U.S.-China trade relations despite recent tensions.