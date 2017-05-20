UPDATE 1-Blackstone, Saudi's PIF plan $40 bln infrastructure investment fund

(Adds details, quotes)
RIYADH May 20 U.S. private equity firm
Blackstone and Saudi Arabia's main sovereign wealth fund
said on Saturday they planned to create a $40 billion vehicle to
invest in infrastructure projects, mainly in the United States.
Blackstone and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) signed a
non-binding memorandum of understanding for the project, which
will depend on further negotiations.
The proposed venture was announced during the visit to
Riyadh of President Donald Trump, who has said he wants to
rebuild crumbling U.S. infrastructure.
Blackstone said it expected the vehicle to have $40 billion
of equity commitments, with a $20 billion anchor investment from
the PIF with the rest from other investors. Through this equity
plus debt financing, Blackstone expects to invest in more than
$100 billion of infrastructure projects, it said.
The new fund "reflects our positive views around the
ambitious infrastructure initiatives being undertaken in the
United States as announced by President Trump," the PIF's
managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said.
Blackstone president Hamilton James said: "This will create
well-paying American jobs and will lay the foundation for
stronger long-term economic growth."
