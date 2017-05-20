U.S. official says nearly $110 bln worth of military deals inked with Saudi Arabia

RIYADH May 20 The United States on Saturday
announced military deals worth nearly $110 billion, during a
visit by President Donald Trump to Saudi Arabia.
A White House official said Trump and Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson would attend the signing of a memorandum of intent on
a package of defence equipment and services to bolster the
security of the kingdom and the Gulf region in the face of
Iranian threats.
"This package demonstrates, in the clearest terms possible,
the United States’ commitment to our partnership with Saudi
Arabia and our Gulf partners, while also expanding opportunities
for American companies in the region, and supporting tens of
thousands of new jobs in the U.S. defense industrial base," a
statement said.
