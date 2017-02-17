UPDATE 3-Trump scrambles to find top national security aide

(Adds Trump interviews with candidates, Haas comments, other
contenders)
By Jeff Mason
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. Feb 17 U.S. President
Donald Trump, scrambling to find a new top security aide after
firing his first one and being spurned by another candidate,
said on Friday he has four people under consideration including
acting national security adviser Keith Kellogg.
Trump ousted Michael Flynn on Monday in a controversy over
the retired lieutenant general's contacts with Russia. Retired
Vice Admiral Robert Harward on Thursday turned down the
Republican president's offer to replace Flynn.
"General Keith Kellogg, who I have known for a long time, is
very much in play for NSA - as are three others," Trump said on
Twitter, without naming the other candidates.
Former CIA chief David Petraeus was previously identified as
a candidate by a White House official.
Former U.S. National Security Agency head Keith Alexander
and former supreme allied commander in Europe James Jones, who
held the national security adviser post under former Democratic
President Barack Obama from 2009 to 2010, were also thought to
be under consideration. Both are retired generals.
Two others also thought to be in contention were former U.S.
ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton and Lieutenant
General H.R. McMaster, who holds a senior post with the U.S.
Army Training and Doctrine Command.
Kellogg, a retired lieutenant general who is currently chief
of staff of the White House National Security Council,
accompanied Trump on a trip to South Carolina on Friday before
heading to Florida. He stepped into the national security
adviser role on an acting basis after Flynn's firing.
Trump may meet with candidates for the post during his
weekend visit to Florida, a White House official told reporters.
Petraeus held command posts in the wars in Iraq and
Afghanistan and served as CIA director under Obama. He quit as
CIA chief in 2012 and pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of
mishandling classified materials relating to documents he had
given his biographer, with whom he had an affair.
Harward, a senior executive at Lockheed Martin and
former Navy SEAL, declined Trump's offer in part because he
wanted to bring in his own team, according to two sources
familiar with Harward's decision.
The White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, told Fox
News on Friday that Harward's family "didn't sign off" on him
taking the job.
"That's all it is," Priebus said.
ACCESS TO THE PRESIDENT
Richard Haass, who held senior White House and State
Department posts under Republican presidents and now heads the
Council on Foreign Relations, said on Twitter the new national
security advisor should insist on the right to choose staff
members and have unlimited access to the president.
Haass, who Trump considered for a job in his administration,
also called for rescinding a directive from the president that
gave Trump's chief White House strategist, Steve Bannon, a seat
on the National Security Council, a move condemned by Democrats.
Trump's administration has been dealing with the fallout
from Flynn's departure for much of the week.
Flynn, a close adviser to Trump during his presidential
campaign last year, was seen by Moscow as a leading advocate of
friendlier ties with Russia.
Trump said on Thursday he fired Flynn because he had misled
Vice President Mike Pence about conversations he had with the
Russian ambassador to the United States, before Trump took
office, about sanctions imposed by Obama's administration.
Trump has defended Flynn's actual contact with the
ambassador, saying what he did "wasn't wrong."
The Washington Post reported on Thursday that Flynn told FBI
agents last month that he had not discussed sanctions with the
ambassador. Flynn's Jan. 24 interview with the FBI could expose
him to charges, since lying to the agency is a felony, but any
decision to prosecute would lie with the Justice Department.
(Additional reporting by Susan Heavey, Ayesha Rascoe and
Mohammad Zargham; Writing by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott
and Frances Kerry)