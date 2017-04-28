S.Korea automakers concerned over possible revision of U.S. trade deal

BRIEF-Home Capital provides update on liquidity and deposits
* Home capital group inc - gics in a cashable position $144 million as of may 22
SEOUL, April 28 South Korea's automakers association is concerned about the possible revision of the country's trade deal with the United States, an official of the industry group said on Friday.
The remarks follow comments to Reuters by U.S. President Donald Trump that he would renegotiate or terminate "the horrible" trade deal with South Korea.
"We are worried about the uncertainty of the deal," Kim Tae-nyen, vice president at the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association (KAMA), told Reuters by telephone.
The KAMA is an industry group of South Korean automakers, including Hyundai Motor and Kia Motors. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin)
* Skeena announces marketed private placement of approximately c$5,000,000
* Maiden holdings, ltd. Announces full redemption of maiden holdings north america, ltd.’s 8.000% notes due 2042