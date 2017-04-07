Concerned about White House infighting, Trump eyes shake-up -WSJ

WASHINGTON, April 7 U.S. President Donald Trump,
concerned about infighting among his team, is considering a
major shakeup of senior officials on his staff in an effort to
eliminate some of the White House drama, The Wall Street Journal
reported on Friday.
The crisis in Syria sharpened Trump's desire to reduce the
infighting and he is expected to make some staffing decisions
soon, the Journal said, citing a senior administration official.
Asked about the article, a White House spokeswoman said it
was "completely false."
The Journal said Trump has spoken to some of the people
close to him in recent days about the performance of Chief of
Staff Reince Priebus and has asked for the names of possible
replacements.
Some people close to the president have suggested Gary Cohn,
the director of the National Economic Council and a former
executive at Goldman Sachs Group Inc, the Journal
reported.
Another aide who could be reassigned is Steve Bannon,
Trump's chief strategist, who has tangled with Jared Kushner,
the president's son-in-law and a close adviser, the Journal
said.
Trump removed Bannon from the National Security Council this
week in what was seen as a victory for new national security
adviser H.R. McMaster, a former Army lieutenant general who was
working to exert control over the national security apparatus.
White House spokeswoman Lindsay Walters said the Journal
story was an attempt to distract from Trump's "bold and
decisive" action in ordering missile strikes on Syria, the
Senate's confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch and
the visits of foreign leaders this week.
"Once again this is a completely false story driven by
people who want to distract from the success taking place in
this administration." she said. "The only thing we are shaking
up is the way Washington operates as we push the President's
aggressive agenda forward," she said.
