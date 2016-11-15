UPDATE 2-Trump eyeing Mnuchin and Ross for economy jobs - Icahn

(Recast with details on cabinet search, analyst comments)
By Jennifer Ablan and David Lawder
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON Nov 15 Longtime Donald
Trump supporter and activist investor Carl Icahn confirmed on
Tuesday that the president-elect is looking at Wall Street
veteran Steven Mnuchin as his choice for treasury secretary and
billionaire Wilbur Ross for commerce secretary.
"Spoke to @realDonaldTrump. Steve Mnuchin and Wilbur Ross
are being considered for Treasury and Commerce. Both would be
great choices," Icahn wrote on Twitter. (bit.ly/2f1fbaP)
Icahn, a close ally of Trump who was often praised by the
Republican during the presidential campaign for his business
acumen, also tweeted that both Mnuchin and Ross were friends and
"two of the smartest people I know."
Mnuchin, a former Goldman Sachs partner and Trump's
campaign finance manager, has been considered a front-runner for
the Treasury post for much of the past week since Trump's
stunning election victory.
Mnuchin's inclusion in Trump's campaign team was questioned
at the time by Stephen Bannon, now Trump's chief White House
strategist. In an interview on Breitbart News, Bannon asked
Trump whether the then presidential candidate was "selling out
to Wall Street".
The list to head the Treasury Department has also included
JPMorgan Chase chief executive Jamie Dimon and
Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the
powerful House Financial Services Committee. Hensarling has said
he would prefer to focus on a revamp of financial regulation,
while Dimon, a lifelong Democrat, has denied interest in the job
in the past.
Ross, a billionaire investor, is a part of Trump's economic
advisory team. Calls to Ross were not immediately returned.
INTO THE TOWER
Mnuchin walked through the Trump Tower lobby in Manhattan on
Tuesday morning. He would not comment on personnel decisions but
said the Trump team is "making sure we get the biggest tax bill
passed, the biggest tax changes since Reagan. So a lot of
exciting things in the first 100 days of the Trump presidency."
With Republicans retaining majorities in Congress, Trump
will have a clearer shot at enacting major tax cut and reform
legislation and rolling back the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial
regulation law passed in the wake of the financial crisis.
The new treasury secretary would play a key role in crafting
such legislation, as well as managing potential new debt
issuance of as much as $1 trillion if Congress agrees to Trump's
proposed infrastructure spending program.
With such high stakes, Wall Street is more focused on the
selection of the next treasury chief than it was during
President Barack Obama's choices for the post.
"This time will be different," Gregory Peters, senior
investment officer at Prudential Fixed Income, said Tuesday at
the Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit in New York. "That
role takes on greater importance."
Unlike current Secretary Jacob Lew, who is viewed investors
to have taken a lower profile focused largely on international
issues over the past year, the next Treasury secretary is
expected to be a featured player in articulating and executing
the Trump administration's new economic policies and
initiatives.
A figure such as Mnuchin, with Wall Street experience, might
be seen as better equipped to manage the relationship between
Treasury and the banks that facilitate U.S. debt issuance.
The last Wall Street insider to serve in the post was Henry
Paulson, the former Goldman Sachs CEO appointed by George W.
Bush and whose term was dominated by the bank bailouts of the
2008 financial crisis.
Mnuchin, whose father was also a Goldman Sachs partner,
worked at the investment bank for nearly two decades starting in
the mid-1980s, a time when Wall Street was developing major
financial innovations including new securitization techniques
and collateralized debt obligations -- instruments that would
later contribute to the financial crisis.
In 2009, he led a group of investors that purchased the
assets of failed California-based mortgage lender IndyMac, for
$1.55 billion that included a loss-sharing deal with the Federal
Deposit Insurance Corp. After rehabilitating the operation and
rebranding it as OneWest Bank, they sold it in 2014 for $3.4
billion to CIT Group Inc for $3.4 billion.
(Additional reporting by Emily Stephenson and Richard Leong in
New York; Editing by David Chance and Alistair Bell)