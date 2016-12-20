版本:
Contenders for senior jobs in Trump's administration

Dec 20 The following people are mentioned as
contenders for senior roles as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump
assembles his administration before taking office on Jan. 20,
according to Reuters sources and other media reports.
    Trump already has named a number of people for other top
jobs in his administration. 
 
    AGRICULTURE SECRETARY
    * Chuck Conner, a former acting secretary of the U.S. 
Agriculture Department and current head of the National Council
of Farmer Cooperatives
    * Tim Huelskamp, Republican U.S. representative from Kansas
    * Sid Miller, Texas agriculture commissioner 
    * Sonny Perdue, former Georgia governor

    DIRECTOR OF NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE
    * Navy Admiral Mike Rogers, director of the National
Security Agency
    * Ronald Burgess, retired U.S. Army lieutenant general and
former Defense Intelligence Agency chief 
    * Robert Cardillo, director of the National
Geospatial-Intelligence Agency
    * Pete Hoekstra, Republican former U.S. representative from
Michigan    
    
    FEDERAL RESERVE VICE CHAIRMAN FOR BANK OVERSIGHT
    * John Allison, a former chief executive officer of regional
bank BB&T Corp and former head of the Cato Institute, a
libertarian think tank
    * Paul Atkins, former SEC commissioner 
    * Thomas Hoenig, Federal Deposit Insurance Corp vice
chairman and former head of the Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank
    
    FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION
    * Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a venture capitalist, resident fellow
at the American Enterprise Institute and former Food and Drug
Administration deputy commissioner
    * Jim O'Neill, a Silicon Valley investor who previously
served in the Department of Health and Human Services
     
    U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
    * Debra Wong Yang, a former U.S. attorney who was appointed
by former President George W. Bush 
    * Ralph Ferrara, a securities attorney at Proskauer Rose LLP
    * Paul Atkins, a former SEC commissioner who heads Trump's
transition team for independent financial regulatory agencies
    * Daniel Gallagher, Republican former SEC commissioner
    
    SUPREME COURT VACANCY 
    The Trump transition team confirmed the president-elect
would choose from a list of 21 names he drew up during his
campaign, including Republican U.S. Senator Mike Lee of Utah and
William Pryor, a federal judge with the 11th U.S. Circuit Court
of Appeals. 
   
    U.S. TRADE REPRESENTATIVE 
    * Dan DiMicco, former CEO of steel producer Nucor Corp
 
    * Jovita Carranza, founder and president of consultants JCR
Group. Former vice president at United Parcel Service and former
deputy administrator of the Small Business Administration
    * Robert Lighthizer, former deputy U.S. trade representative
during the Reagan administration
    * Wayne Berman, senior executive with private equity and
financial services firm Blackstone Group LP 
    * David McCormick, president of investment manager
Bridgewater Associates LP 

    VETERANS ADMINISTRATION
    * Pete Hegseth, CEO of Concerned Veterans for America and
Fox News commentator 
    * Navy Admiral Michelle Howard 
    * Retired Admiral Thad Allen, former Coast Guard commandant
appointed by President Barack Obama to lead government relief
efforts after BP Gulf oil spill
    * Scott Brown, former Republican U.S. senator from
Massachusetts
    * Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and Republican nominee
for vice president in 2008.
    * Jeff Miller, former Republican U.S. representative from
Florida who was chairman of the House Veterans Affairs Committee
            
    WHITE HOUSE COUNCIL OF ECONOMIC ADVISERS
    * Larry Kudlow, economist and media commentator
     
    

    
