Trump 'Buy American' edict may have little impact on U.S. steel

| DETROIT/NEW YORK, April 18
DETROIT/NEW YORK, April 18 U.S. President Donald
Trump's "Buy American, Hire American" executive order on Tuesday
left questions about how the government would enforce the order
and whether it would make a real difference in output and
employment, according to steel executives and analysts.
"Buy American" provisions already exist in U.S. law but
policing them has been difficult because of waivers granted to
foreign companies that undercut their U.S. counterparts on
pricing. Earlier on Tuesday, Trump ordered a review of
government procurement rules favoring American companies to see
if they are actually benefiting, especially the U.S. steel
industry.
Trump's executive order promises to properly police those
provisions, but avoided detail about how that will happen.
Bill Hickey, president of Chicago-based Lapham-Hickey Steel,
which has seven steel mills in the Midwest and Northeast, said
he has heard talk of "Buy American" for decades, but American or
foreign contractors frequently find loopholes to use imported
steel.
"Politicians all talk the same, but at the end of the day it
just doesn't work," Hickey said, citing waivers to existing
provisions.
Charles Bradford of Bradford Research said focusing on "Buy
American" for U.S. steel does not take into account that some
steel products - including tin plate and semi-finished products
- are not made in the United States. So if enforced improperly,
it could cause supply problems in a U.S. market in which up to
25 percent of steel was imported in the first quarter of this
year.
"The people who have pushed for this don't have a clue and
they don't know math," said Bradford.
Cutting off the supply of goods not made in the United
States would create fresh problems for U.S. companies, he said.
In the construction industry, there also are concerns over
"too strict a definition of what constitutes U.S.-made steel
products," said Kenneth Simonson, chief economist of the
Associated General Contractors of America.
Simonson cited concerns with steel that might have been
melted down from scrap metal that could have come from outside
the United States, for example, and tracing its origins before
that point.
Trump's White House track record so far also helps fuel
skepticism inside the industry.
Instead of bold action promised last year by then-candidate
Trump on the North American Free Trade Agreement, on China, and
free trade agreements, the new administration has "not shown
much evidence of doing so," said KeyBanc Capital Markets steel
analyst Philip Gibbs.
"I'm a lot less optimistic than I was three-and-a-half
months ago because so far what I've seen coming out of the Trump
administration is the same as the prior administration," he
added.
As a result, Gibbs said investors should dial back
expectations that Trump will do anything meaningful on trade, or
on infrastructure which is where such an order could make a
difference.
Investors seemed to shrug off Tuesday's executive order.
Nucor Corp shares closed up 0.2 percent at $57.33, AK
Steel Holding Corp gained a penny to end at $6.32 and
United States Steel Corp closed down 0.5 percent at
$28.73.
AK Steel did not respond to requests for comment. Nucor and
U.S. Steel both welcomed the president's executive order.
The move was welcomed by labor unions. The United
Steelworkers said that under current practice, "contractors
often try to avoid the law through loopholes to buy cheap and
often substandard foreign products like many from China."
Thomas Gibson, chief executive of lobby group the American
Iron and Steel Institute, said in a statement that "Buy
American" provisions "are vital to the health of the domestic
steel industry, and have helped create manufacturing jobs and
build American infrastructure."
Veteran steel industry analyst Michelle Applebaum said while
it remains to be seen how thoroughly the Trump administration
will police the steel industry, the executive order sends a
clear message to steel importers.
"Trump has just created more risk for anyone who wants to
import steel," she said. "If he puts money behind enforcement
that will force people to play by the rules and that will be a
good thing."
(Reporting by Nick Carey; Editing by Matthew Lewis)