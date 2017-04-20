Trump launches trade probe targeting Chinese steel

| WASHINGTON, April 20
WASHINGTON, April 20 President Donald Trump
launched an investigation on Thursday to determine whether
Chinese and other foreign-made steel threatens U.S. national
security, raising the possibility of new tariffs and triggering
a rally in U.S. steel stocks.
U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross cast the decision to
initiate the probe as a response to Chinese exports of steel
into the United States reaching the point where they now have
26 percent of the market. Chinese steel imports are up nearly 20
percent in the early months of this year alone, he said.
The unusual step of launching an investigation comes as
Trump is pressuring China to do more to rein in an increasingly
belligerent North Korea. When Chinese President Xi Jinping
visited Trump in Florida earlier this month, Trump raised the
possibility of using trade as a lever to coax China to do more.
Ross told reporters that Chinese steel exports have
continued to rise "despite repeated Chinese claims that they
were going to reduce their steel capacity when in fact they have
been increasing it consistently ... It's a very serious impact
on the domestic industry," Ross said at a White House briefing
with reporters.
Trump signed a directive asking for a speedy probe under
Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 at a White House
event that included chief executives of several U.S. steel
companies. The law allows the president to impose restrictions
on imports for reasons of national security.
News of the move triggered a rally for steel stocks,
including Steel Dynamics Inc, AK Steel, US
Steel, Nucor, Cliffs Natural Resources,
and Allegheny Technologies.
Administration officials said there are national security
implications from imports of steel alloys that are used in
products such as the armor plating of ships and require a lot of
expertise to create and produce.
The move is another step in Trump's "America First" policies
in which he has tried to boost U.S. manufacturers and preserve
American jobs.
The Commerce Department will have 270 days to complete the
probe. Ross said he expected it to be done much sooner. Trump's
directive asked that the investigation be conducted with all
deliberate speed. Ross, a former steel executive, said the
investigation was "self-initiated."
The American Iron and Steel Institute, which lobbies on
behalf of the industry, said it supports the White House move.
"Massive global steel overcapacity has resulted in record
levels of dumped and subsidized foreign steel coming into the
U.S. and the loss of nearly 14,000 steel jobs," said institute
President Thomas Gibson in a statement.
"The administration launching this investigation is an
impactful way to help address the serious threat posed by these
unfair foreign trade practices."
(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez and Caroline
Valetkevitch; Editing by Kevin Drawbaugh and Nick Zieminski)