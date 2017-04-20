Salzgitter won't suffer much from new U.S. tolls -CEO in WiWo

FRANKFURT, April 20 Any new U.S. tariffs on
steel imports will not leave a "trail of blood" in the financial
results of German steelmaker Salzgitter, its chief
executive told German business weekly WirtschaftsWoche in
comments published on Thursday.
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected later to sign a
directive asking for a speedy probe into whether imports of
foreign-made steel are hurting U.S. national security.
Salzgitter CEO Heinz Joerg Fuhrmann said the U.S. market for
large pipes was in any case not very fruitful. "We will not
supply a single tonne to the USA that will be subject to this
toll," he said.
Shares in Salzgitter pared losses to trade 1.9 percent down
at 29.98 euros by 1012 GMT. Fellow German steelmaker
Thyssenkrupp was down 1.6 percent against a slightly
firmer German blue-chip DAX.
